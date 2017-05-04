$100 Million Bev Hills Mansion Come for the Sale ... Stay for the Sexy Fantasy Chicks!

EXCLUSIVE

Leave it to a Hollywood producer to unload his $100 million mansion with the SEXIEST video sales pitch ever -- complete with semi-naked women ... touching each other.

The famed Bev Hills estate known as Opus just hit the market, and this movie trailer-styled reel is sure to have buyers lining up for the 20,500 sq ft, 7 bed, 11 bath palace.

Opus was built by mega developer and former movie producer Nile Niami. He also had a hand in the promotional vid for the "Billionaires' Row" property.

You might notice the 2 pools, waterfall, champagne vault, home theater and beauty salon -- in between shots of topless women in body paint. It also comes with a 10-car museum pre-stocked with a gold Lamborghini Aventador and Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Opus is listed by Drew Fenton of Hilton & Hyland, who also brokered the Playboy Mansion deal.

Golden ladies not included. We're pretty sure.