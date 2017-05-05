'America's Next Top Model' Winner Sues Shop for Sexual Harassment ... No Spanking Allowed!!

Naima Mora -- Cycle 4 winner of "America's Next Top Model" -- claims she had her ass slapped in front of coworkers by a manager who tormented her.

Mora claims in a new lawsuit she was sexually harassed at the Alberta Ferretti boutique in West Hollywood almost from the get-go. She says she was targeted with inappropriate comments and unwanted advances for 4 months in 2015 while she worked as a sales associate.

She claims the manager's advances reached a boiling point on October 1, when he spanked her after a staff meeting in front of everyone. She also says he physically assaulted her by shoving her head. Mora says when she complained things only got worse.

Mora says HR was useless and she started suffering panic attacks on the way to work. She says she reached the breaking point and had to resign.

We reached out to the company that owns the store ... so far, no word back.