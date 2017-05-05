Bella Thorne Scorchin' Hot Pics ... With New NBA Star

Bella Thorne is hanging out with a brand new pro athlete ... and believe it or not, we ain't just talking about her boobs and butt cheeks.

The ex-Disney star was rocking a barely there see-through half shirt and some very tight white shorts during a trip to Six Flags Magic Mountain on Thursday with L.A. Lakers star Jordan Clarkson.

Unclear if they're anything more than friends ... but the two pulled up to the park together in his Lambo.

We know Bella likes NBA players -- she spent a lot of time hanging out with Chandler Parsons earlier this year ... and even kissed him in Mexico.