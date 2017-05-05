Edward Crawford, Jr., the man whose image became the defining moment in the Ferguson protests, is dead.
Crawford was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and police are trying to determine if it was accidental or suicide.
Crawford's dad told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "I don't believe it was a suicide," adding cops are being "hush-hush" about the investigation.
The photo symbolized the tensions between police and protester in the wake of Michael Brown's death. Cops hurled a tear gas canister at protesters ... Crawford picked it up and hurled it back.
Crawford was 27 and the father of 4 children.
RIP