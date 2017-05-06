Future Takes Over V Live Strip Club! More Than Masks Come Off

EXCLUSIVE

Future got a super early, sexy and expensive start to his Cinco de Mayo by dropping bars in V Live Memphis ... which pumped up customers and lined strippers' pockets.

We're told Future showed up around 1:30 AM and happily got on the mic, rapping "Wicked" and "Real Sisters." That was for his fans. The ladies working the poles, on the other hand, got showered with $22k!

Obviously ... nobody in the strip joint was disappointed. The only thing missing at the gig was Amber Rose's ass, but you can see plenty of that in the "Mask Off" video.

Enjoy!