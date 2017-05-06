Kentucky Derby Celebs Already Racing For the Biggest Baller Crown

The Kentucky Derby is here, which means it's time for fancy clothes, funky hats ... and a bunch of celebs showing up dressed to the nines to place their bets.

Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Megyn Kelly, Jerry Rice and Harry Connick Jr. are gathering around the track at Churchill Downs to watch the 143rd running of the race.

And of course, Tom Brady and nearly half the Patriots roster are there too.

Derby post time isn't until 3:34 PM PT -- but in the race for most photographed face at Churchill Downs ... they're already coming down the back stretch.