Meek Mill What a Welcome! Band Turns Up for Rapper's Bahamas Bday

Meek Mill received a warm welcome when he stepped off his jet in the Bahamas -- a whole band was there to wish him a happy birthday ... and it was lit!

The rapper flew into Nassau early Saturday morning for the beginning of his birthday weekend -- he just turned 30 -- and was immediately feeling the island grooves. He even got a welcome banner.

Meek's not just celebrating in the Caribbean either ... he's there to put on a few shows on a mini-tour he's calling "MeekEND."

Nothing beats some good, beef-free birthday vibes.