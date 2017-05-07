Titus O'Neil Accused of Beating Up WWE Photog ... After Prank Gone Wrong

EXCLUSIVE

WWE superstar Titus O'Neil allegedly flipped out and kicked the crap out of a WWE cameraman after a prank gone wrong for a YouTube show ... and now he's being sued.

Donald Anderson says he was hired to work on the WWE Network show "Swerved" -- which features WWE superstars getting punked by other wrestlers and staffers.

In his lawsuit, filed in L.A. County Superior Court and obtained by TMZ Sports, Anderson says he was shooting on May 18, 2015 when Titus was selected as a target for an electric shock prank.

It was all supposed to be good fun, but when Titus got zapped, the WWE superstar lost his mind -- and kicked the camera out of Anderson's hand.

Anderson says he was seriously injured during the incident -- suffering major damage to his hand, fingers and wrist. He says he was told to leave the premises immediately "in fear of the possibility of further attacks by Titus."

Anderson is now demanding more than $1.2 MILLION in damages.

We reached out to Titus for comment -- so far, no word back.