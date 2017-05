Lil Uzi Vert Insane Crowd Jump!!!

Lil Uzi Vert turned into Evel Knievel during his set at the Rolling Loud music festival this weekend ... jumping from 20 feet into a crowd.

Uzi was performing his song, "Money Longer," Sunday night, during which he climbed to the top of a 20-foot tent ... and then waited for the beat to drop again before taking a leap.

It looks like his body takes a slight turn in the air before coming down on a huge crowd, who luckily had their hands up.

No word on if the dude was injured.