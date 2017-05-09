Hunter & Kathleen Biden Selling Home for $1.85 Million ... Obama Remnants Remain

Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen, are tying up one major loose end in their divorce by selling off their D.C. home.

Hunter and Kathleen have listed their 6 bed, 4 story Colonial for $1.85 million -- which sounds about right ... it's a nice, cozy looking pad in an upscale D.C. neighborhood.

The decor shows Hunter was deservedly proud of pops, Joe Biden, for his and Barack Obama's 2008 win. Their OG slogan, "Change you can believe in," is on the wall.

A bathroom wall, but still.

As we reported ... Hunter and Kathleen settled their divorce last month outside of court, which included an agreement on custody, support, property rights, and all other rights.

Obviously, that means they're already set to divvy up whatever they haul in from the house sale. All things considered ... a potential $925k a piece ain't too shabby.