Prez Trump To James Comey ... You're Fired!

Breaking News

President Trump is in the market for a new FBI Director ... he's fired James Comey.

The White House says Trump informed Comey he was terminated ... based on "clear recommendations" of Dep. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Trump says, "The FBI is one of our Nation's most cherished and respected institutions and today will marke a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement."

Trump wrote a letter to Comey, in which he said, "While I greatly appreciate you informing me on three separate occasions that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."

Trump went on, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and conficdence in its vital law enforcement mission."

Trump's catchphrase from his old gig is coming in handy for his new one.