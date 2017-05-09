Rob Dyrdek Remembers Big Black ... 'My Heart is Broken'

Rob Dyrdek just addressed the death of his longtime friend Christopher "Big Black" Boykin with a heartfelt message about the memories and time the two had together.

Rob posted a series of photos of the pair with the message, "My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly."

TMZ broke the story ... Boykin died Tuesday, we're told it was of a heart attack.

Dyrdek added, "You will forever be in my heart."

Boykin was 45.