James Comey Virginia's for Lovers Of Unemployment

If former FBI director James Comey is upset about joining the ranks of the unemployed ... he's hiding it behind a sly grin.

Comey looked pretty carefree Wednesday as he walked around his driveway in Virginia. You might expect him to be laying low the day after President Trump canned him, but he seems to be taking it in stride.

Then again ... most people don't get fired, then catch a private jet home -- on your old boss' dime!

It's the new Jerry Maguire.

Comey also sent out a goodbye letter to FBI agents addressing his firing, saying ... "I'm not going to spend time on the decision or the way it was executed ... It is done, and I will be fine, although I will miss you and the mission deeply."