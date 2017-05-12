James Woods Attacks Anderson Cooper With Crude Homophobic Remark

James Woods went after Anderson Cooper with a brazenly homophobic tweet about Cooper's now infamous eye roll.

The actor posted a GIF of Anderson rolling his eyes during an interview with Kellyanne Conway a few days ago. He captioned it ... "As his butt plug dislodges during a newscast."

Woods makes no secret of it -- he's a staunch conservative and vocal supporter of President Trump. Clearly, he'd side with Conway over Cooper.

However ... this remark makes Colbert's "cock holster" comment about the prez seem tame.