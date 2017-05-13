Carolina Herrera Nephew Murdered After Abduction in Venezuela

The nephew of international fashion designer Carolina Herrera -- who's famously dressed First Ladies for decades -- was found dead in a truck in Venezeula after a violent kidnapping gone wrong.

Herrera's 34-year-old nephew, Reinaldo, was reportedly abducted from a restaurant in Caracas on Thursday night. The attackers also took his 31-year-old business partner, Fabrizio Mendoza, hostage.

Officials say a ransom was paid, but the gang killed the men anyway and left their bodies in a truck on a highway just outside the city.

Carolina is a Venezuelan-American designer known for dressing various First Ladies ... including Jackie Onassis, Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump.

She's scheduled to receive the 2017 Designer of Excellence award in Chicago on Monday, but no word yet if the ceremony will be canceled or postponed due to the tragedy.