Harry Styles First Solo Concert ... Tries a Kanye West Cover

Harry Styles performed live without One Direction for the first time, and marked the momentous occasion by paying tribute ... to Kanye West.

Harry's solo gig went down Saturday night at The Garage in London. He surprised fans with a super mellow version of Kanye's hit, "Ultralight Beam."

The British singer just dropped his first solo album Friday, so you'd think he'd stick to pumping up his own songs, but let's be honest -- Harry could sing the phone book, and his fans would love it.

And you know Kanye would give him bonus points ... for the purple pants.