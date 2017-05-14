Jon Voight Here's My Mother's Day Wish for Angie

Jon Voight is patching things up with Angelina Jolie, and he took time to send her a warm Mother's Day greeting.

We got Jon Saturday night leaving Mastro's Steakhouse, when we asked about his Mother's Day plans he basically made a video greeting card for his daughter. Makes sense ... the longstanding tension between them's been cooling.

Jon had a sushi dinner with Angelina and 4 of his grandkids last week in Bev Hills. They were seen leaving out a back door within moments of each other.

Whatever the reason for the reunion -- Jon says he just wants to keep the love train rolling.