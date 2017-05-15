Chris 'Big Black' Boykin Clothing Line Relaunch in Works When He Died But There's Still a Chance

Chris 'Big Black' Boykin's clothing line was in the midst of a comeback ... but his untimely death brought those plans to a screeching halt.

Chris' personal manager, Mark Shin, tells TMZ ... Big Black clothing was strongly considering a relaunch fueled by continuing popularity and demand. The brand had stopped licensing and sales over the last year while strategizing their next business deal.

We're told that effort was put on pause following Chris' death Tuesday. Mark says he was the heart and soul of the brand and there were questions whether it could continue without him.

However, Mark tells us the brand's now considering a small launch with the sole purpose of having proceeds benefit Chris' daughter, Isis.

As we reported ... Chris was smart about investing his money to help set up Isis financially.