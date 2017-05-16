Kobe Bryant Supports Jordan Edwards' Family Sends Jersey to Brother of Teen Killed By Cop

Kobe Bryant is stepping up big for the family of Jordan Edwards -- the unarmed 15-year-old shot and killed by a Dallas cop last month -- sending a special birthday gift to Jordan's brother.

Mamba was clearly moved after hearing Kevon Edwards was in the car with Jordan when an officer opened fire as the brothers were leaving a party in Balch Springs, TX on April 29.

Officer Roy Oliver (who's been fired) has been charged with murder in the shooting -- and the case has once again put the spotlight on fatal police shootings involving white officers and black men.

Kobe's obviously been following the story, because he knew Kevon just celebrated his 17th birthday and sent over some sweet gear to help him celebrate -- including a signed jersey and two pairs of Mamba's signature shoe.

BTW -- The message on the jersey read "To Kevon, Do epic things! God bless. Much love!"