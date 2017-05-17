Donald Trump No Prez Has Had It As Hard As I Do ... So Chin Up, Graduates!

President Trump's commencement speech to U.S. Coast Guard grads came off like a bit of a pity party because, as he put it ... "no politician in history has been treated worse or more unfairly."

The prez was in New London, CT Wednesday for the graduation ceremony, and during his speech he referenced the white elephant -- all the heat on him over firing James Comey, and the allegation he asked the then FBI Director to stop investigating Gen. Flynn.

Trump said, "Look at the way I've been treated lately, especially by the media." He seemed defiant though, telling the grads ... "Never ever, ever give up! Things will work out just fine."

That remains to be seen.