Fifth Harmony Singer Gnarly Ankle Twist Before 'DWTS' Finale

EXCLUSIVE

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei's rehearsal for the "Dancing with the Stars" finale got seriously derailed when she twisted her ankle, and the whole thing was captured on camera.

Normani was attempting to jump into a split when she landed funny on the foot of her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy ... which rolled her right ankle. Happens in basketball all the time, but always looks painful.

Normani and Val are currently in first place and are frontrunners to win the 'DWTS' mirrorball trophy.

It appears they'll still be able to compete, although that split jump's likely scratched from the routine.