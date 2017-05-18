Miley Cyrus Insane Crush of Fans Want a Piece ... It's Like 2008 Again!

Miley Cyrus tried to walk into her NYC hotel, but ran into a massive wall of fans that had to make her feel like she was traveling back in time.

Miley and her mom were absolutely MOBBED by the swarm Wednesday as she entered the London Hotel. Just watching it almost gives you anxiety, and yet Miley was happy to take pics and sign autographs ... until security moved to get her out safely.

The scene was 100% reminiscent of her peak "Hannah Montana" days.

She just dropped "Malibu" last week, and after the chaos in NYC ... it's definitely struck a chord with fans.