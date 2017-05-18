Soundgarden's Chris Cornell Dead at 52

Breaking News

Chris Cornell, the famed frontman of several groups including Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead Wednesday night in Detroit.

Cornell's rep called the death "sudden and unexpected" but gave no further details. The medical examiner is in the process of determining cause of death.

Just hours before his death Cornell posted a clip from "By Crooked Steps" on his Facebook account, a song Soundgarden released in 2012. And he posted these lyrics from the song, "I'm the shape of the hole inside your heart." One of the lyrics from the song goes like this ... "Blood raining down cuts a deep, deep river and we're diving, and we're diving."

Cornell struggled with drug use for much of his life, beginning at 13. In fact, he once said he was a "daily drug user at 13." He once called himself a "pioneer" OxyContin abuser. He's gone to rehab but relapsed over the years.

Cornell was a cornerstone of the grunge rock Seattle movement along with Nirvana. Soundgarden recorded a number of big hits, including "Hunted Down" in 1987, and "Badmotorfinger" in 1991. The groups first album, "Ultramega Ok" was huge. Three albums went platinum, including "Superunknown," which features songs like Black Hole Sun," "Fell on Black Days" and "Spoonman."

Cornell was 52.

RIP