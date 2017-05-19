Alligator See Ya Later ...

This poor alligator never saw it coming -- a motorcyclist mowed over the nearly 11-foot gator on a Florida highway and it's now listed in critical condition.

The incident went down just after midnight Friday in Wimauma, FLA when a 27-year-old man driving his Suzuki GSX-S collided with a gator crossing the highway. The guy flew off the chopper and was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The gator was missing chunks of body parts.

The man's expected to make a full recovery. As for the gator, though, boots and belts are in its future.