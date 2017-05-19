Anderson Cooper Dumps on Trump Supporter

Anderson Cooper used a little toilet humor with a well-known supporter of Donald Trump ... saying the guy who probably back the prez dropping a deuce in public.

Cooper was interviewing Jeffrey Lord about Trump's Oval Office convos with Russian diplomats when he interrupted to drop a #2 bomb. Lord's momentarily shocked look was priceless.

Cheap laugh, sure ... but poop jokes always kill. Cooper later apologized, and commended Lord for defending Trump no matter what.

See ... someone's got your back, Mr. President.