Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes Park It with Daughters

Two rarities from Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes -- they went out in public together AND they did with their adorable kids, including baby Amada.

The couple got in some quality play time with their daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Ryan and Eva kept the births of both girls under wraps -- and we're pretty sure this is a first look at Amada, who just turned 1. Eva's pregnancy with her was undercover, no one knew she was pregnant until about 2 weeks before birth.

Amada's genes, Mom's AND Dad's, are showing ... super adorable!