Drake Crazy Billboard Performance In Middle of Bellagio Fountain

Drake just brought his award show performance game to a new level ... taking the stage in the middle of Bellagio's famous fountains in a flurry of fire, fireworks and water cannons at The Billboard Music Awards.

Drizzy -- who is nominated for 22 awards at this year's show -- performed "Gyalchester" in a pre-taped segment during Sunday's show.

The rapper isn't the first to hit the fountain during the BBMAs ... back in 2001 Britney Spears performed "I'm A Slave 4 U" from the famous landmark.

By the way ... Drake's already taken home 10 awards with plenty of show left.