Ariana Grande Video Captures Sound of Blast Inside Arena

A video containing the sound of the blast from inside Manchester Arena just moments after Ariana Grande left the stage has surfaced ... and it shows immediate panic in the crowd.

In the short clip, fans can be seen filing out of Manchester Arena Monday night when a large boom can be heard followed by screams. It's clear to tell the crowd immediately knew something was terribly wrong.

As we reported, police have confirmed 19 people are dead with at least 50 injured.

Ariana has postponed the remainder of her tour.