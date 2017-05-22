Bill Cosby Trial Begins and Mum's the Word

Bill Cosby will know in a matter of weeks if prison is in his future, because his sexual assault criminal trial begins today.

Jury selection begins Monday, where lawyers on both sides will strategize on how to find 12 jurors and 6 alternates who are sympathetic to their sides ... yes, neither side really wants an impartial jury.

Cosby faces up to 10 years behind bars if he's convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University women's basketball director Andrea Constand.

Scores of women have come out of the woodwork, claiming the comedian drugged and/or sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors wanted to call 13 women to testify, trying to prove an MO on Cosby's part. The judge ruled only 1 of the 13 could testify.

As for Cosby, he won't take the stand. He's said he fears he might say something off the cuff that could open a "can of something."