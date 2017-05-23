Barack Obama 4-Under the Tuscan Sun

Barack Obama can't get enough of Tuscany -- or at least its killer golf courses, 'cause he's back driving the fairways.

Obama hit the links Tuesday at the Castiglion del Bosco Resort in Siena, Italy -- and looked focused on his form. Decent follow-through, too.

You'll recall ... the former Prez also got his golf on over the weekend. While Michelle's been taking in Italy's sights, shops and restaurants ... BO's all about honing his game on this vacay.

BTW ... the Castiglion resort is all about 2 things: golf and wine. Barack's choice is clear.