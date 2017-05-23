Nicki Minaj I'm Not Letting The Terrorists Win!

Nicki Minaj has got Manchester's back and says it's good citizens can count on seeing her when her next tour rolls through town ... because she's not letting fear rule her world.

Nicki obviously had a lot to get off her chest about Monday night's terror attack at her pal Ariana Grande's concert. She had some warm words for AG before making a promise to Manchester.

She's dropping a lot of attitude in this clip ... especially when one photog dared to bring up President Trump. Nicki's not a fan, which she made clear to everyone.