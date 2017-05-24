Lakers Hire Kim Kardashian's Ass Guru As Strength Coach

L.A. Lakers Hire Kim Kardashian's Trainer ... New Strength Coach

The Los Angeles Laker's asses might be bustin' out the back of their shorts next year ... 'cause the team just hired Kim Kardashian's personal trainer (ass guru) Gunnar Peterson as their new strength coach.

Kim ain't the only famous client Gunnar has trained. He's worked with The Rock, Khloe Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ciara, Antonio Brown, and Russell Wilson ... to name a few.

The team announced the hire Wednesday morning ... saying "Peterson will design and implement a strength and conditioning program for the team with the goal of keeping the players performing at elite levels throughout the NBA season."

Of course, we all know the Kardashians love it when NBA players perform at elite levels!