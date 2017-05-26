LeBron James Finally Admits He's Going Bald

Breaking News

After years of denial, LeBron James ﻿is FINALLY coming to terms with hair loss.

LBJ was praising his idol, Michael Jordan, after passing MJ on the all-time NBA playoff scoring list on Thursday -- when he brought up the topic that his headband couldn't hide.

Bron had been trying to cover up the receding hairline for years -- and everyone from Kenny Smith to the programmers at NBA 2K14 called him out for it. Glad he's finally facing the cold, bald truth.

By the way, the best part of this video -- Tristan Thompson's reaction.