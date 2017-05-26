Les Moonves FCC Was Spot-On Clearing Colbert Over Trump Joke

CBS honcho Les Moonves is predictably down with the FCC's decision to back off Stephen Colbert over his blow job Trump joke.

We got Les leaving Craig's in WeHo Thursday night and he was standing behind his man ... not surprising because Colbert has been #1 with a bullet by attacking the Prez on a nightly basis.

You'll recall, the FCC opened an investigation after Colbert unloaded on Trump, saying, "The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's cock holster."

