'Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness Pay Me What I'm Worth ... Or I'm Walkin'!!

EXCLUSIVE

Kirsten Vangsness has pushed producers of "Criminal Minds" to the wall -- pay her more or she'll walk. Problem is ... she seems super uncomfortable with her position.

We got the actress at the Brentwood Country Mart in L.A. ... dishing on her battle with the TV show over getting paid closer to what the men make.

Kirsten says she gets it's a popularity game and she's fine with that, but everything still needs to be fair ... or she'll find another job.

It's been reported Kirsten's fellow actress on the show -- A.J. Cook -- has joined her in the battle for equal pay ... or something close to it.