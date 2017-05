Real Life Benjamin Button Old Man Baby Born In Bangladesh

A newborn in Bangladesh has something in common with Brad Pitt -- or at least a classic movie version featuring him as Benjamin Button, a person whose age goes in reverse.

The baby was born with an extremely rare genetic disorder called Progeria at Bangladesh Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. As you can see ... the baby looks like an elderly man at 1 day old.

Children suffering from progeria syndrome appear to age faster than usual. There is no specific treatment for the disease.