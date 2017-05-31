Pulse Nightclub Massacre New Video Inside Club as 49 People Murdered

New video has surfaced dramatically showing the scope and horror inside Pulse nightclub in Orlando, where a lone gunman slaughtered 49 people before he was shot.

The video was obtained by the Orlando Sentinel ... you see cops entering the club through a broken window and zeroing in on the bathroom, where shooter Omar Mateen was holding club patrons hostage.

The video is graphic ... hard to watch, but it paints a vivid picture of the havoc a single maniac can wreak.

At a point you hear a flurry of gunshots ... apparently police were firing at Mateen. He was eventually shot and killed.