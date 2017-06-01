Gilbert Arenas NBA Finals Advice Bet On LeBron!!

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up, sports bettors ... Ex-NBA star Gilbert Arenas is about to make you a lot of money!! ... Maybe.

The man who claims to have put HALF A MILLION DOLLARS on the Cleveland Cavs to win the NBA Finals last year is doubling down on LeBron James and Co. ... telling TMZ Sports, "you can't bet against the King."

Agent 0's clearly not worried about Golden State adding Kevin Durant this past offseason ... and even drops a fun fact about ring chasing free agents switching teams and their luck in the playoffs.