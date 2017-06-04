Ariana Grande Benefit Concert The Show Goes On ... Despite London Attack

Breaking News

Ariana Grande is moving forward with her benefit concert in Manchester Sunday ... despite another terror attack in neighboring London the night before.

Ariana's manager, Scooter Braun, said early Sunday morning that Ariana and co. feel an obligation to honor those lost from both the London and Manchester attacks. He went on to say ... "Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."

He added ... "We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voice together and sing loudly."

Braun also said all other artists slated to perform Sunday have confirmed they're not pulling out either. Manchester Police has said the safety of Sunday's concert goers is of the utmost priority.

As for Ariana ... she touched down in the UK on Friday and visited some of the victims from the original attack at her show. She tweeted Saturday, "Praying for London."

As we reported ... 3 terrorists were shot and killed in London Saturday after mowing over a crowd on the London Bridge and going on to stab others nearby. 7 people have been killed so far, while at least 48 others were injured.