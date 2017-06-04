London Bridge Terror Attack Aftermath Shows Chaos

Dashcam video of the London Bridge provides a glimpse into the terror when 3 men mowed down scores of people on the famous landmark.

People on the bridge scrambled for safety as London police told them to run as fast as they could.

7 people were killed and at least 48 other people were injured when the 3 men drove the van onto the bridge and then ran to the nearby Borough Market and stabbed a number of people. Police shot and killed the suspects.





Patrons at a nearby pub were told by cops to get down after the initial attacks. That inevitably led to more scrambling and panic as they heeded police orders.

Londres. Noche de copas y diversión.



Alguien tendrá que asumir responsabilidades.



Perturbados?



Basta. pic.twitter.com/1bCuXnxied — No Habrá Paz † (@_SantosTrinidad) June 3, 2017



