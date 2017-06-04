TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife Calls LeBron James the 'Muhammad Ali of Basketball'

Muhammad Ali's Ex-Wife LeBron's The 'Muhammad Ali of Basketball'

6/4/2017 12:40 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

LeBron James is getting the highest possible praise from Muhammad Ali's ex-wife -- who's anointed the NBA star the "Muhammad Ali of basketball" for the way he's addressed racism in America. 

Khalilah Ali -- who was married to Muhammad from '67 to '76 and has 4 kids with the boxing legend -- tells TMZ Sports she was extremely impressed with Bron's reaction to the racist vandalism at his L.A. home.

She says Muhammad would not only be proud ... he'd be a huge fan.

"I think Ali would be very supportive of him because Ali went through the same thing in the past," Khalilah says.

"He would really look up to James."

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web