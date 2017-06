Ciara Sunday Fun Day with Future Jr.

Ciara's back in the spotlight ... this time on mommy patrol.

The singer and her son, Future Jr., enjoyed some sun and a little water gun action at a beach park Sunday in Seattle. It's the first time we've seen Ciara out in public in just over a month since she gave birth to baby no. 2, Sienna.

Last time we saw Ciara was back in March ... sporting a baby bump and locked arm-in-arm with hubby Russell Wilson as they were leaving Mr Chow.