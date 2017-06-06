Al Sharpton Bill Maher Was 'Disgraceful' Punishment in Order

EXCLUSIVE

Al Sharpton is outraged at Bill Maher, saying he's disgraceful and clearly believes the comedian should be punished for joking that he's a "house n*****."

Al laid into Bill, saying he seemed "comfortable" using the word which is only meant to denigrate blacks. Watch as he gets more and more fired up the longer he speaks.

Sharpton does not say Bill should be fired, but he clearly believes punishment is in order and certainly doesn't think Maher's comment was less offensive than Kathy Griffin's Trump fiasco.