April The Giraffe Grants Make-A-Wish For 10-Year-Old Boy

April the Giraffe just granted a very special wish to a 10-year-old boy who had watched her for months with the rest of the world.

Alex, who has a life-threatening seizure disorder, and his family traveled from Ohio to the Animal Adventure Park in New York Tuesday for the meet and greet. We're told when Alex was offered a wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, his decision to meet April was without hesitation.

You'll remember ... millions watched April's live stream through her pregnancy and birth of her baby boy, Tajiri, nearly two months ago.