Black Eyed Peas Manchester is Where the Love Was

EXCLUSIVE

The Black Eyed Peas got back from Manchester overwhelmed by what they'd seen there -- a city determined to not let terrorism paralyze them.

We got will.i.am and his group Monday at LAX as they returned from Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert, and the Peas sure seemed humbled by the experience.

Will gave a shout-out to Ariana and what she's endured ... not to mention what she pulled off with the concert. Taboo described the atmosphere at the concert, which could be summed up with 2 words ... no fear.