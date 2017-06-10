Hot Teacher Busted Allegedly Had Sex With 3 High Schoolers

Erin McAuliffe -- a 25-year-old math teacher -- has been arrested for carrying on sexual relationships with 3 male high school students.

The charter school teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory in North Carolina was taken into custody Thursday and faces 3 counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor. Two of the boys she allegedly had sex with are 17 ... the other is 16.

Admin staff at McAuliffe's school reportedly tipped cops off and a month-long investigation was launched. All of her sexual activity with the students is believed to have taken place away from the school.

Along with being arrested and charged ... McAuliffe also got canned from her teaching job.