President Trump Wedding Crasher

President Trump ﻿﻿﻿﻿interrupted his golf weekend to surprise a bride and groom who tied the knot at his club.

The wedding was thrown at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township in New Jersey.

Trump's been a fixture at the club over the years and has marketed wedding crashing in his brochures, saying, "If he (Trump) is on-site for your big day, he will likely stop in & congratulate the happy couple. He may take some photos with you, but we ask you and your guests to be respectful of his time and privacy."

Well, he delivered.