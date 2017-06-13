'BIP' Star DeMario Jackson I'm Cool with Corinne ... Mum on Allegations

Breaking News

DeMario Jackson came out of hiding and while he was mostly tight-lipped about the sexual encounter with Corinne Olympios that shut down "Bachelor in Paradise" ... he did answer one key question.

The 'BIP' star was leaving Caffe Primo in West Hollywood Tuesday when paps peppered him with questions. We asked what he thought about Corinne saying she was too wasted to consent ... and if he was pissed.

DeMario's clearly playing this close to the vest, but he at least wants everyone to know where he stands with Corinne.

As we reported, he's insisting she was completely lucid -- and people who've seen the footage agree.