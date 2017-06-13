Denny's Deer Grand Slams Through Window

You Gotta See This!

Denny's customers got an off-the-menu breakfast special -- a crazed deer that crashed through a window ... and scrambled around the restaurant.

Broken glass went flying as the deer leaped into the restaurant ... clearing rows of booths and tables Saturday morning in Rome, NY.

Amazingly, it totally stuck the landing -- avoiding people and furniture. After slipping and falling on the tile floors ... someone opened the front door and the deer simply ran out, uninjured.

Bambi did NOT leave a tip. Probably still pissed about his mom.