Draymond Green & Too Short Rapped & Raged at NBA Finals After-Party

Here's awesome video of rap legend Too Short leading the Golden State Warriors championship party in Oakland Monday night ... with Draymond Green playing the role of hype man.

Draymond jumped onto his table at Harlot nightclub -- while teammate Ian Clark danced in his own VIP booth.

Too Short was awesome -- saying the Warriors didn't just beat the Cavs, they also beat the refs!

Green then grabbed champagne and sprayed the crowd -- and everyone loved it!

Reminds us of two years ago when Draymond was life of the victory parade. Can't wait to see what happens on Thursday!

By the way, Draymond was already back in the gym Tuesday ... with the NBA trophy.